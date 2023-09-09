G20 Summit: US realised India's vital role in fight against China's hegemony, says Mohandas Pai

Mohandas Pai

Chairperson of Manipal Global Education Mohandas Pai remarked that the United States has realised that India's role is vital in the fight against Chinese hegemony owing to India's economic growth, population and digital advancements among others.

Pai, the former chief finance officer of Infosys, said, "India is a leader in the digital world, we are in the midst of a digital revolution. India is one of the three great digital powers of the world." He further noted that that democracy at a global level cannot flourish without India and one has to accept that India is a leader of the decolonised world.

Pai made this statement while speaking exclusively with Moneycontrol about India and the US speaking in one voice at the G20 summit. He further hailed US president Joe Biden for understanding India's potential at the global level.

G20 Leaders Declaration a testimony of India's leadership:

Pai noted that getting a common consensus from all the G20 countries for the leaders' declaration is a testimony to India's leadership. Hailing the declaration as a remarkable achievement, he highlighted how India managed to get a consensus from world leaders on 83 paragraphs of the declaration on many key issues.

According to Pai, India played a key role in ensuring that the African Union obtained a seat in G20. He said "For the first time G20 has gone truly global. Close to 1.5 billion people have come into G20 now. India has demonstrated a very different model by working with Africa."

India-Middle East connectivity corridor:

Pai credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy for bringing India closer to the Middle East. He said, "India and Saudi Arabia are working together closely and India’s relationship with the United Arad Emirates is legendary. Mohammad Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, is breaking away from the American hold."

He further noted that India has managed to get US support for the project. Earlier, the connectivity corridor for economic integration between India, the Middle East, and Europe was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the G20 Summit, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and others unveiled plans to connect data, trains, ports, energy networks, and hydrogen pipes between the three regions.

Declaration on Ukraine war:

Pai highlighted that India achieved a consensus on portions pertaining to the Ukraine war in the G20 leaders' declaration without taking sides or pointing fingers. He said, "India has taken the middle path without taking sides. This is the right way for global leaders."

He highlighted that one cannot ignore that China is a major economy with significant development and hence India did the right thing by not finding fault with them or pointing finger at them.

UPI after G20:

Speaking of how the United Payment Interface (UPI) will greatly benefit the world at large, Pai noted that UPI will allow countries outside of India to reduce the same.

He said, "UPI will allow each country to have sovereignty over digital payment systems. We are going to see the one true global good in finance infrastructure."

Earlier, PM Modi announced that Members of the G20 have reached a consensus on a joint statement. He said, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration."