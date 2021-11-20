MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Forex reserves decline $763 million to $640.11 billion

In the previous week ended November 5, the reserves had decreased by USD 1.145 billion to USD 640.874 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

PTI
November 20, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 763 million to USD 640.112 billion in the week ended November 12, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended November 5, the reserves had decreased by USD 1.145 billion to USD 640.874 billion. It touched a lifetime high of USD 642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

In the reporting week, the decline in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a dip in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA dropped by USD 2.094 billion to USD 575.487 billion in the reporting week, according to the data. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves were up by USD 1.461 billion to USD 40.239 billion in the reporting week.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped USD 103 million to USD 19.184 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 27 million to USD 5.201 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #FOREX #forex reserves #India
first published: Nov 20, 2021 09:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.