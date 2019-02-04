App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:40 PM IST

FDI during April-September 2018-19 fell 11% to $22.66 bn

Key sectors that received maximum foreign investment during the first six months of the fiscal include services (USD 4.91 billion), computer software and hardware (USD 2.54 billion), telecommunications (USD 2.17 billion), trading (USD 2.14 billion), chemicals (USD 1.6 billion), and automobile industry (USD 1.59 billion).

PTI
Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India has declined 11 percent to USD 22.66 billion during April-September period of the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data. The foreign fund inflows during April-September 2017-18 stood at USD 25.35 billion.

Singapore was the largest source of FDI during April-September 2018-19 with USD 8.62 billion inflow, followed by Mauritius (USD 3.88 billion), the Netherlands (USD 2.31 billion), Japan (USD 1.88 billion), the US (USD 970 million), and UK (USD 845 million).

FDI had increased at a five-year low growth of 3 percent at USD 44.85 billion in 2017-18.

A decline in foreign inflows could put pressure on the country's balance of payments and may also impact the value of the rupee.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:36 pm

#Economy #FDI #India

