Editor's Take | 38th GST Council meeting updates

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 38th meeting, decided the GST rates through voting since it was constituted.A single rate of 28 percent on both state-run and private lotteries will be applicable from March 1, 2020.In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss the updates from the 38th GST council meeting.