Editor's Take | 38th GST Council meeting updates

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss the updates from the 38th GST council meeting.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, in its 38th meeting, decided the GST rates through voting since it was constituted.
A single rate of 28 percent on both state-run and private lotteries will be applicable from March 1, 2020.
In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to discuss the updates from the 38th GST council meeting.
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 11:12 am