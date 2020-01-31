Economic Survey 2020 |Thalinomics shows the affordability of your platter

"Though economics affects each one of us in our everyday lives, this fact often remains unnoticed by the common man or woman,” the Survey said.
The Economic Survey 2019-20 has made an attempt to quantify what a common person pays for a thali.
According to the Survey, during April-October period in 2019, the most affordable thali was available in Jharkhand.
Two vegetarian thalis for a household of five in Jharkhand required about 25 percent of a worker's daily wage. A vegetarian thali cost a little over Rs 20 in 2019 in Jharkhand.
Non-vegetarian thali was also most affordable in Jharkhand with a meal being available for Rs 35 in 2019.
Going by the Survey's analysis, Kerala is most expensive when it comes to buying a veg thali. A veg thali during 2016-16 and 2019-20 cost the common man as much as Rs 30.
During the same period, those buying a non-veg thali in Puducherry had to spend around Rs 50. Even Maharashtra came close with a thali being available for Rs 50 in 2019.
A vegetarian thali comprises a serving of cereals, sabzi and dal and the non-vegetarian thali comprises of cereals, sabzi and a non-vegetarian component.
Comparing between 2006-07 and 2019-20 during April-October period, vegetarian thali has become more affordable in all regions --- east, west, north and south.
In the case of non-vegetarian thali, affordability has increased during the same period in all states, except Bihar and Maharashtra.
The affordability of vegetarian thalis has improved over the time period from 2006-07 to 2019-20 by 29 percent and that for non-vegetarian thalis by 18 percent, the Survey said.
The Survey has analysed data from the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers for around 80 centres in 25 States/UTs from April 2006 to October 2019.
In terms of vegetarian thali, it is found that an individual who would have spent around 70 per cent of his/her daily wage on two thalis for a household of five in 2006-07 is able to afford same number of thalis from around 50 percent of his daily wage in 2019-20 during the period under consideration.
Similarly, the affordability of non-vegetarian thalis has also increased with the share of wages required decreasing from around 93 percent to around 79 percent between 2006-07 and 2019-20 during the same period.
The Survey has found that at the all-India level as well as regional levels, moderation in prices of vegetarian thalis has been witnessed since 2015-16.
In terms of the inflation in thali prices, the Survey found a distinct declining trend during the period under review.Affordability of thalis in relation to a day's pay of a worker has improved over time indicating improved welfare of the common person, the Survey added.