MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Economic recovery strengthening; right time to change world order: Rajiv Kumar

Kumar further said there is a need for setting up new coalitions of like minded nations while strengthening and promoting the existing multilateral institutions to ensure a liberalised and multilateral order is put in place to serve the global community.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog

Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog

The global economic recovery is strengthening and this is the opportune moment for a change in the world order, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

He emphasised that a new world order will usher in if the global economy remains open.

Kumar further said there is a need for setting up new coalitions of like minded nations while strengthening and promoting the existing multilateral institutions to ensure a liberalised and multilateral order is put in place to serve the global community.

"We can see that the economic recovery is strengthening. I think this is the opportune moment for a change in the world order," he said while addressing a virtual event by FICCI.

According to Kumar, a new world order will happen only if "we maintain the openness that has made us successful in the post world war period."

Close

Related stories

Noting that openness is under threat in some sense, he said," We need to put our heads together to ensure a liberalised and multilateral order is put in place."

Kumar emphasised that the corporate sector should take the lead in setting the world order post the pandemic.

Governments world over have tried but so far the corporate world has not lent their shoulder to reshape the world order, he said. Kumar noted that multilateral institutions like the UN, the WTO have failed to achieve the primary objective of convergence between nations.

" Despite that... global institutions need to be strengthened, they need to be promoted because they are only what we have got...The shortest way of doing that is to make sure that those who present the large majority of the global population are represented," he said.

According to Kumar, the world is going through turbulent and transition times. "We need global institutions that are nimble and sensitive. They should not retain inertia of the moment but respond to such times, he said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #NITI Aayog #Rajiv Kumar
first published: Sep 15, 2021 06:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.