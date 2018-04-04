Draft passenger charter in public domain soon: Jayant Sinha

The government will soon place in the public domain a draft 'passenger charter' in the civil aviation sector, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said today.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation announced this on Twitter.

"We have had two rounds of preliminary discussions with airlines, airports, and few other industry participants. This has helped us develop good first draft of the Passenger Charter that we can now place in the public domain for consultation," he said.

However, he did not elaborate on the details of the proposed citizen charter. There were some initial reports that it would contain issues such as cancellation charges and making the airlines more passenger-friendly.