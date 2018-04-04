App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Apr 04, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Draft passenger charter in public domain soon: Jayant Sinha

However, he did not elaborate on the details of the proposed citizen charter. There were some initial reports that it would contain issues such as cancellation charges and making the airlines more passenger-friendly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will soon place in the public domain a draft 'passenger charter' in the civil aviation sector, Union Minister Jayant Sinha said today.

The Minister of State for Civil Aviation announced this on Twitter.

"We have had two rounds of preliminary discussions with airlines, airports, and few other industry participants. This has helped us develop good first draft of the Passenger Charter that we can now place in the public domain for consultation," he said.

However, he did not elaborate on the details of the proposed citizen charter. There were some initial reports that it would contain issues such as cancellation charges and making the airlines more passenger-friendly.

tags #Civil Aviation #Economy #India #Jayant Sinha

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.