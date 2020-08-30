172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|continuing-with-certain-provisions-of-mmdr-act-to-cause-loss-to-state-exchequer-govt-5774201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Continuing with certain provisions of MMDR Act to cause loss to state exchequer: Govt

The ministry said it proposes to amend provisions related to grant of prospecting licence and mining leases, and allocate such mineral blocks through transparent method of auction.

PTI

Continuing with certain provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act will cause huge financial loss to state exchequer, the Mines Ministry has observed while proposing amendments to the law.

The amendments will pave way for unlocking of large number of potential mineral bearing areas which are blocked as of now due to various reasons, including absence of sun set clause in the Act, the ministry said on its website.

The ministry said it proposes to amend provisions related to grant of prospecting licence and mining leases, and allocate such mineral blocks through transparent method of auction. Section 10A(2)(b) pertains to the leases where reconnaissance permit or prospecting licence were granted and 10A(2)(c) relates to grant of mining leases (ML).

Close

"Since continuing with existing provisions of 10 A 2(b) and 10 A (2) (c) will also cause huge financial loss to the state exchequer, the Amendment bill seeks to amend the existing provision of 10 A 2(b) and 10 A (2) (c) and reallocation of such mineral blocks through transparent method of auction," the mines ministry said.

related news

At present, a large number of potential leases are blocked in legacy cases.

These cases can neither be granted because of the time period to grant them is already over, nor can they be brought to auction because of legal impasse, the ministry said.

"The cases coming under section 10A(2) (c) of the Act which stood extinguished on January 12, 2017, as per law, but are still litigated or pursued unnecessarily at various levels, need to be brought to a closure to end the policy stalemate," it said.

The cases coming under section 10A (2) (b) of the Act are still disputed in the absence of specific sun set clause in the Act, and they have not reached closure till date, it said.

Section 7 of the MMDR Act provides for maximum period of five years for completing the prospecting operations.

These amendments came in effect on January 12, 2015, and the maximum period of five year for prospecting has also lapsed on January 12.

In both the cases, large number of potential mineral bearing areas are blocked and not contributing towards mineral production and employment generation.

It is also proposed for appointment of an authority to decide the value of expenditure incurred for exploration in such legacy cases whose rights are terminated and to reimburse the exploration expenditure from funds under National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET).
First Published on Aug 30, 2020 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Economy #mines ministry #MMDR Act #National Mineral Exploration Trust

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.