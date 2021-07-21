Centre says more than 6 lakh jobs created by 22 mega food parks

Prahlad Singh Patel (Image: Twitter/@ANI)

More than 6.6 lakh jobs have been created through 22 operational mega food parks, the government has told the Lok Sabha.

The government has been implementing the mega food park scheme to modernise the food-processing infrastructure.

"The ministry has accorded final approval to 38 Mega Food Parks and in-principle approval to 3 Mega Food Parks in the country under the Mega Food Park scheme. About 6,66,000 direct and indirect employment have been generated by the 22 operational Mega Food Parks," Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel said in a written reply.

According to guidelines, each mega food park after getting operational would create 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. The actual numbers, however, can vary based on the business plan.

The Centre has given final approval to 38 mega food parks and in-principle approval to three, Patel said.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved two parks in Sonepat and Rohtak districts of Haryana being implemented by state government agencies.

"There is no proposal with the Ministry for setting up of Mega Food Park in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh-Charkhi Dadri districts of Haryana," Patel said.

He said proposals to set up mega food parks were invited through Expression of Interest and the scheme was not state or area-specific.