you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves parts of Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package

Cabinet has approved seven sections of the package

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Union Cabinet has approved sections of the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package outlined in five tranches by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over May 13-17.

The Cabinet has approved seven of 54 announcements made, The Economic Times reported. All 54 may not need approval. Among the sections approved includes:

Rs 41,000 crore government support for the MSME credit guarantee scheme for FY21-24: The National Credit Guarantee Trustee Co (NCGTC) to provide 100 percent guarantee coverage in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL) facility for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs): As part of the scheme, a Rs 5 crore special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be set up by a large public sector bank to manage a stressed asset fund (SAF), where up to Rs 30,000 crore will be guaranteed by the government and purchased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

For migrants: Rs 3,109 crore subsidy for free distribution of 5 kg of grains to migrants till June.

For senior citizens: The Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social security scheme for senior citizens, has been extended for three years until March 2023.

New methodology for commercial mining and coal sale: Auctioning of coal blocks on a revenue-share basis approved. It has set a 4 percent revenue share as the base price for bids, with no cap on coal utilisation.

For farmers: Rs 10,000 crore scheme for micro food enterprises, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), self-help groups (SHGs) and cooperatives.

Rs 20,050 crore scheme for fisheries: Cleared and for five years from the current fiscal.

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India #stimulus package

