Business Insight | Should RBI print more money to fund stimulus?

There is a dominant view emerging that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should print more money for the government to fund stimulus for the COVID-led economic slowdown. Some experts believe that the RBI will have to partly monetise the government’s fiscal deficit. But the key question is: how does this process work and should RBI print more money?
Watch this episode of Business Insight understand the concepts of various monetary tools like monetised fiscal, 'helicopter money' drop and quantitative easing.
First Published on Apr 29, 2020 08:59 pm