Budget 2019: Govt rolls out PPP model for faster development of railways projects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5 in her maiden Budget speech said that the Indian railways will use Public Private Partnership (PPP) model for faster development, rolling stock manufacturing and the delivery of freight.

Railways will need Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018 to 2030 to complete the sanctioned projects, she said. Indian Railways set a target of 100 percent electrification of tracks by 2022 and achieved Rs 1,320 crore capex in FY19, said a report by Stewart & Mackertich. Close

Sitharaman did not announce any addition to the railway capex. Then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget on February 1 had announced capital expenditure at Rs 1.58 lakh crore for railways. The expenditure amount was up from Rs 1.46 lakh crore announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19.

Anand Rathi expects the Budget to positively impact the equity market, especially road and railway-related companies.