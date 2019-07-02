App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2019: FIEO for employment-linked tax benefits, cut in corporate tax

The organisation said the budget should encourage domestic manufacturing with a focus on imports substitution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Exporters' body FIEO on July 2 urged the government to announce various measures such as employment-linked income tax benefits and set up a fund for marketing purposes to boost the country's outbound shipments in the upcoming Budget.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) also demanded tax deduction on R&D investments, cut in corporate tax, reducing customs duty on capital goods which are not produced in the country, and higher budgetary allocations for the Department of Commerce.

"We would urge the government to provide income tax relief to units which provide additional employment in export sector," it said in a statement. Incentives should also be provided based on twin criteria of incremental growth in exports and workers, it added.

Close

For small exporters, it said marketing and showcasing of their products in global markets require substantial expenditure and the current support extended through various schemes is grossly inadequate.

related news

"We require an export development fund with a corpus of 0.5 per cent of export value, so that MSMEs aggressively participates in international exhibitions and trade shows," it said.

Further the organisation said the budget should encourage domestic manufacturing with a focus on imports substitution.

"On customs front, the instances of inverted duty structure needs to be looked into," it said.

It added that the corporate tax reduction may be extended to all entities.

The country's exports grew by 9 per cent to $331 billion in 2018-19.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #FIEO #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.