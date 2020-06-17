App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Big Story | Is COVID-19 solely responsible for the poor tax revenues?

Corporate advance tax and personal income advance tax, both have been hit majorly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The first-quarter advance tax collections received by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have seen an over 30 percent decline. Advance tax collections till June 15 have come in around Rs 12,000 crore versus Rs 50,000 crore last year.

The drop in direct tax collections was somehow expected as economic activity froze during the COVID-19 lockdown and both large and small taxpayers estimated limited profits.

Corporate advance tax and personal income advance tax have been hit majorly. But is COVID-19 only to be blamed for the poor performance?

Close
Watch this video to find out.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Economy #videos

Delhi HC junks PIL for rent waiver, slaps cost of Rs 10,000 on petitioner

Coronavirus impact: Tupperware India taps social media for selling its products

Bombay HC asks ICSE board to present grading plan for pending exams

