Big Story | GST compensation row: 13 states agree to Centre’s borrowing options; will others follow?

Thirteen states have agreed to avail the borrowing options proposed by the GST council to meet the shortfall in compensation from the Centre.

As the first option, the Centre had proposed borrowing of Rs 97,000 crore by states with 0.5 per cent FRBM relaxation, while the second option was to borrow Rs 2.35 lakh crore to meet the full compensation in cess fund deficit.

Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha have opted for the first option while Manipur has picked the second option.

While states like Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Telangana, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal are not in favour of any option, some of the states will submit their views directly to the finance ministry at next GST Council meeting.

So, what are the chances of the remaining states agreeing to the plans proposed by the Centre? Let's find out in this edition of Big Story.