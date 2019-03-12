App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation insurance losses in India at a 5-year high, touches Rs 2,500 crore

A series of major and minor incidents have contributed to the rise in insured losses

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

A series of air-crash incidents have led to insurers incurring a loss of Rs 2,500 crore in India's aviation sector. These incidents include both major and minor instances in the Indian air space.

Industry sources said the period 2014 to 2019 has been one of the worst five-years for the aviation insurance segment.

The size of the Indian aviation insurance market is estimated to be around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore.

What is aviation insurance?

Aviation insurance provides coverage for hull (aircraft) losses as well as liability for passenger injuries, environmental and third-party damage caused by aircraft accidents.

related news

Depending on the type of company, there are various type of aviation insurance products available in the market. These include insurance for the crew members, passengers, spares (aircraft equipment), hull all risk cover for any damage to the aircraft.

For small aircraft flying passengers for business or leisure, there are niche aviation insurance covers available for loss of life and aircraft damage. Helipads are also eligible for insurance cover under this category.

Depending on the size of the cover, the premium range from 0.002 percent to 0.004 percent of the sum assured. There is a revision in annual premiums depending on the claims in the previous fiscal.

Rise in air accidents

In India, the past few incidents include damages to aircraft parts of Jet Airways and SpiceJet in separate incidents, apart from a Su-30 fighter jet crash and KingAir C-90 crash among others have led to losses of around Rs 2,500 crore.

The Sukhoi Su-30 crash in July 2018 had led to insurance losses of Rs 250 crore. New India Assurance, which is the country’s largest aviation insurer, was liable to pay the losses.

The Chennai floods in December 2015, when several aircraft and private jets belonging to companies were damaged, led to insurance losses of Rs 400 crore.

Due to a rise in the air-crashes and airline damages due to flights skidding from the runway, there has been a cumulative increase in risk rating for airlines.

At the time of renewal of insurance policies, this risk rating is taken into account. Higher the risk rating (directly proportional to past claims), greater is the insurance premium applicable. Re-insurers who provide risk cover to insurers against large risks like aviation also increase premiums when there are higher claims.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.