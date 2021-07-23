MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

245 PSA oxygen generation plants set up until now out of announced 1,222: Health Ministry

The government seeks to operationalise all the plants by August 15. States are setting up 1,023 PSA plants from their own funds.

Subhayan Chakraborty
July 23, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
A worker stands as a tanker is filled with liquid oxygen to be transported to a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad in April 2021 (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

A worker stands as a tanker is filled with liquid oxygen to be transported to a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad in April 2021 (Image: Reuters/Amit Dave)

The government has commissioned 245 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants across the country, out of the total 1,222 plants that were sanctioned under the PM-CARES fund, the Health Ministry has informed Parliament. The government wants to operationalise all the plants by August 15.

In a written response submitted to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said 245 plants have been commissioned with a total capacity of 1771.76 MT as on July 20, 2021. "Apart from this, 351 PSA plants are being installed by different ministries in different public health facilities," she added.

The National Medical Commission has amended the regulations to make a PSA plant compulsory for every medical college. The states have also been asked to install oxygen generation plants in all requisite public health facilities and also facilitate their installation in private health facilities.

As per the data uploaded by the states on the portal concerned, states are setting up 1,023 PSA plants from their own funds, Pawar told Parliament.

Back in April, the government had announced that dedicated plants would be established in identified government hospitals in district headquarters. The procurement of the plants is done through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Close

Related stories

Recently, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra had said all the plants are likely to be operationalised by August 15.

Covid aid to states

Pawar also informed the Parliament that during 2019-20, Rs. 1,113.21 crore was released to the states/UTs under the National Health Mission towards management and containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the Rs 15,000 crore COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness package approved in April 2020, so far Rs. 13,719.22 crore have been spent, she said.

Of this, Rs 8147.29 crore have been released to the states, along with the supply of essential materials to the tune of Rs. 3,389.7 crore such as PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators.

Earlier this month, the government brought in an additional package for Rs. 23,123 crore to strengthen district and sub-district capacity for an effective and rapid response to the pandemic.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, foreign policy, and evolving industry and government issues for the past 6 years.
Tags: #oxygen #oxygen generation plant #Pressure Swing Adsorption #PSA
first published: Jul 23, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.