Zicom Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore, down 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.72 crore in December 2020 down 23.75% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 up 91.79% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2020 up 90.85% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2019.

Zicom shares closed at 2.25 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)