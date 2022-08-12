English
    Wonderla Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, up 3333.92% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wonderla Holidays are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in June 2022 up 3333.92% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.38 crore in June 2022 up 585.72% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2022 up 1141.92% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.

    Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

    Wonderla shares closed at 334.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.59% over the last 12 months.

    Wonderla Holidays
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.4257.694.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.4257.694.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.892.930.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.633.490.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.44-0.16-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.338.657.20
    Depreciation9.059.529.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7023.196.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.2610.07-19.94
    Other Income2.881.751.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.1411.82-18.86
    Interest0.060.070.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.0811.76-18.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax85.0811.76-18.96
    Tax20.713.25-5.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.388.51-13.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.388.51-13.25
    Equity Share Capital56.5656.5556.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.381.50-2.34
    Diluted EPS11.381.50-2.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.381.50-2.34
    Diluted EPS11.381.50-2.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 09:00 am
