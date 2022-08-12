Wonderla Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore, up 3333.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.42 crore in June 2022 up 3333.92% from Rs. 4.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.38 crore in June 2022 up 585.72% from Rs. 13.25 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.19 crore in June 2022 up 1141.92% from Rs. 9.04 crore in June 2021.

Wonderla EPS has increased to Rs. 11.38 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.34 in June 2021.

Wonderla shares closed at 334.95 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 50.81% returns over the last 6 months and 46.59% over the last 12 months.