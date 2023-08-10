West Coast Paper Mills Q1 Results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 245.52 crore

West Coast Paper Mills Limited is engaged in the production of paper and paper products

West Coast Paper Mills on August 10 reported a net profit (excluding minority interest) of Rs 245.52 crore for the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, up 32.4 percent from Rs 185.34 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 2.24 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,139 crore. The company reported a revenue of Rs 1,114 crore in Q1FY23.

At 2.45 pm, West Coast Paper Mills shares were trading at Rs 493.05 on the National Stock Exchange, up 1.90 percent or Rs 9.20.

West Coast Paper Mills Limited is engaged in the production of paper and paper products. Its operations include the manufacturing and distribution of writing and printing paper, packaging paper and boards, among others.

The company also manufactures optical fibre cables through its facility in Mysuru.

