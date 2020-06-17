WEP Solutions Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore, down 8.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.92 crore in March 2020 down 8.01% from Rs. 17.30 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 up 284.34% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2020 up 23.94% from Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2019.

WEP Solutions EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2019.

WEP Solutions shares closed at 15.40 on June 16, 2020 (BSE) and has given -30.79% returns over the last 6 months and -17.20% over the last 12 months.