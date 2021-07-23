Wendt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.18 crore, up 92.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.18 crore in June 2021 up 92.74% from Rs. 19.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021 up 6575% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2021 up 316.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 26.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

Wendt shares closed at 4,329.65 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.11% returns over the last 6 months and 70.39% over the last 12 months.