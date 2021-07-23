MARKET NEWS

Wendt Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.18 crore, up 92.74% Y-o-Y

July 23, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wendt (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.18 crore in June 2021 up 92.74% from Rs. 19.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in June 2021 up 6575% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.38 crore in June 2021 up 316.89% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2020.

Wendt EPS has increased to Rs. 26.70 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2020.

Wendt shares closed at 4,329.65 on July 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.11% returns over the last 6 months and 70.39% over the last 12 months.

Wendt (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations36.8340.5918.96
Other Operating Income0.350.460.33
Total Income From Operations37.1841.0519.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10.6613.803.75
Purchase of Traded Goods1.751.040.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.26-0.413.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.318.236.97
Depreciation2.162.152.11
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.3110.504.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.255.74-1.42
Other Income0.971.841.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.227.580.14
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.227.580.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax7.227.580.14
Tax1.881.610.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.345.970.08
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.345.970.08
Equity Share Capital2.002.002.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.7029.880.41
Diluted EPS26.7029.880.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.7029.880.41
Diluted EPS26.7029.880.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Abrasives #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Wendt #Wendt (India)
first published: Jul 23, 2021 03:21 pm

