Welspun India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.27 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,702.27 crore in June 2023 up 23.25% from Rs. 1,381.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.48 crore in June 2023 up 957.69% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.53 crore in June 2023 up 188.47% from Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022.

Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Welspun India shares closed at 109.65 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.17% returns over the last 6 months and 50.31% over the last 12 months.