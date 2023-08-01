English
    Welspun India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,702.27 crore, up 23.25% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Welspun India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,702.27 crore in June 2023 up 23.25% from Rs. 1,381.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.48 crore in June 2023 up 957.69% from Rs. 14.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 279.53 crore in June 2023 up 188.47% from Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022.

    Welspun India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

    Welspun India shares closed at 109.65 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 63.17% returns over the last 6 months and 50.31% over the last 12 months.

    Welspun India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,702.271,365.781,381.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,702.271,365.781,381.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,014.06748.38819.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods94.4728.4271.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-113.2929.630.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost141.83125.10118.41
    Depreciation55.6963.6060.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses311.48286.14301.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.0384.519.84
    Other Income25.8144.8426.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax223.84129.3536.03
    Interest15.2216.7113.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax208.62112.6422.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax208.62112.6422.58
    Tax53.1435.487.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities155.4877.1614.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period155.4877.1614.70
    Equity Share Capital97.1898.8198.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.780.15
    Diluted EPS1.600.780.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.600.780.15
    Diluted EPS1.600.780.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

