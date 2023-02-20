Walchandnagar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 up 2% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2021.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 61.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 7.30% over the last 12 months.