    Walchandnagar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.98 crore in December 2022 down 10.67% from Rs. 81.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.51 crore in December 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 10.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2022 up 2% from Rs. 13.01 crore in December 2021.

    Walchandnagar shares closed at 61.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 7.30% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.9872.1981.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.9872.1981.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.8237.2931.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.90-6.068.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9118.5821.15
    Depreciation4.714.725.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.0220.6414.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.58-2.980.79
    Other Income11.143.246.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.560.267.42
    Interest14.0715.4117.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.51-15.15-10.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.51-15.15-10.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.51-15.15-10.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.51-15.15-10.27
    Equity Share Capital7.617.617.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-3.98-2.70
    Diluted EPS-1.20-3.98-2.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.20-3.98-2.70
    Diluted EPS-1.20-3.98-2.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm