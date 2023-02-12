English
    VXL Instruments Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VXL Instruments are:Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in December 2022 down 29.94% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 119.18% from Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 down 150% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.VXL Instruments shares closed at 11.82 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 103.79% returns over the last 6 months
    VXL Instruments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.782.992.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.782.992.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.351.791.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.110.090.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.850.860.88
    Depreciation0.100.100.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.240.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.74-0.09-0.28
    Other Income0.08-0.230.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.65-0.32-0.28
    Interest0.040.040.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.69-0.36-0.31
    Exceptional Items--0.47--
    P/L Before Tax-0.690.11-0.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.690.11-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.690.11-0.31
    Equity Share Capital13.3213.3213.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.09-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.520.09-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.09-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.520.09-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited