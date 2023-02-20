VSF Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 21.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 21.3% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 69.18% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 71.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2021.

VSF Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

VSF Projects shares closed at 47.65 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.18% returns over the last 6 months and 12.38% over the last 12 months.