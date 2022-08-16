VLS Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore, down 94.89% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.10 crore in June 2022 down 94.89% from Rs. 80.25 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.35 crore in June 2022 down 163.63% from Rs. 68.13 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.10 crore in June 2022 down 175.67% from Rs. 75.46 crore in June 2021.
VLS Finance shares closed at 155.20 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -26.95% over the last 12 months.
|VLS Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.74
|29.06
|80.25
|Other Operating Income
|0.36
|0.06
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.10
|29.12
|80.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.14
|1.13
|Depreciation
|0.97
|0.90
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.16
|2.20
|3.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.23
|24.88
|75.31
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.72
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.07
|25.59
|75.31
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-58.08
|25.58
|75.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-58.08
|25.58
|75.31
|Tax
|-14.73
|-2.70
|7.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.35
|28.28
|68.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.35
|28.28
|68.13
|Equity Share Capital
|38.78
|38.78
|38.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.21
|7.31
|17.62
|Diluted EPS
|-11.21
|7.31
|17.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.21
|7.31
|17.62
|Diluted EPS
|-11.21
|7.31
|17.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited