    Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore in September 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 102.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2022 down 3795.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 104.48% from Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2021.

    Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.09% over the last 12 months.

    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations99.15216.67102.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations99.15216.67102.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.151.04-0.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks77.88193.4576.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.324.154.01
    Depreciation3.863.883.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.1212.7110.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.871.437.82
    Other Income0.490.570.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.382.007.99
    Interest6.138.267.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.52-6.260.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.52-6.260.19
    Tax-3.47----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.04-6.260.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.04-6.260.19
    Equity Share Capital37.5637.5637.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.330.05
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.330.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.330.05
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.330.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar #Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm