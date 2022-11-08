Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore, down 3.31% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 99.15 crore in September 2022 down 3.31% from Rs. 102.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.04 crore in September 2022 down 3795.78% from Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 down 104.48% from Rs. 11.62 crore in September 2021.
Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.18% returns over the last 6 months and -49.09% over the last 12 months.
|Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|99.15
|216.67
|102.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|99.15
|216.67
|102.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.15
|1.04
|-0.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|77.88
|193.45
|76.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.32
|4.15
|4.01
|Depreciation
|3.86
|3.88
|3.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.12
|12.71
|10.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|1.43
|7.82
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.57
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.38
|2.00
|7.99
|Interest
|6.13
|8.26
|7.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.52
|-6.26
|0.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.52
|-6.26
|0.19
|Tax
|-3.47
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.04
|-6.26
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.04
|-6.26
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|37.56
|37.56
|37.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.33
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.33
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|-0.33
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|-0.33
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited