Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 133.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.59 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 44.57 crore in December 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.57 in December 2021.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 16.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.31% returns over the last 6 months and -33.05% over the last 12 months.