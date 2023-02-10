English
    Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore, down 23.76% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vishwaraj Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 101.61 crore in December 2022 down 23.76% from Rs. 133.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.78 crore in December 2022 up 28.3% from Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.59 crore in December 2022 up 13.51% from Rs. 44.57 crore in December 2021.

    Vishwaraj Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations101.6199.15133.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations101.6199.15133.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.31-0.15213.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-227.8477.88-143.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.094.325.05
    Depreciation3.813.863.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4718.1214.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.76-4.8740.02
    Other Income1.020.490.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.78-4.3840.91
    Interest6.726.137.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.07-10.5233.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.07-10.5233.80
    Tax2.29-3.474.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.78-7.0429.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.78-7.0429.44
    Equity Share Capital37.5637.5637.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-0.381.57
    Diluted EPS2.01-0.381.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.01-0.381.57
    Diluted EPS2.01-0.381.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited