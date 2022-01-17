Vishwaraj Sugar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 133.28 crore, up 61.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.28 crore in December 2021 up 61.06% from Rs. 82.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2021 down 3.35% from Rs. 30.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.57 crore in December 2021 up 2.55% from Rs. 43.46 crore in December 2020.

Vishwaraj Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.11 in December 2020.

Vishwaraj Sugar shares closed at 25.00 on January 14, 2022 (NSE)