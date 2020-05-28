Visaka Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 227.71 crore, down 24.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.71 crore in March 2020 down 24.03% from Rs. 299.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2020 down 51.17% from Rs. 14.04 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.16 crore in March 2020 down 38.51% from Rs. 36.04 crore in March 2019.

Visaka Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 8.84 in March 2019.

Visaka Ind shares closed at 162.15 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.13% returns over the last 6 months and -59.58% over the last 12 months.