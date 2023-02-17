English
    Vipul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 91.81% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vipul are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 76.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 632.19% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.6% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

    Vipul shares closed at 14.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.

    Vipul
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.2846.7876.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.2846.7876.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.0824.67-12.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.83-19.1484.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.702.332.28
    Depreciation0.710.680.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.211.83-2.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.6036.413.62
    Other Income2.331.871.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.2738.285.21
    Interest10.5710.687.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.8427.60-2.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.8427.60-2.37
    Tax-0.018.83-0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.8218.77-1.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.8218.77-1.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.10-0.10-0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.9218.67-1.90
    Equity Share Capital12.0012.0012.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.161.56-0.16
    Diluted EPS-1.161.56-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.161.56-0.16
    Diluted EPS-1.161.56-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

