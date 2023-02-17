Vipul Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, down 91.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2022 down 91.81% from Rs. 76.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2022 down 632.19% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 142.6% from Rs. 6.01 crore in December 2021.

Vipul shares closed at 14.05 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.77% returns over the last 6 months and -29.75% over the last 12 months.