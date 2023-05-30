English
    Vijaya Diagnost Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 118.33 crore, up 4.04% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 118.33 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 113.74 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2023 up 14.72% from Rs. 23.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.47% from Rs. 50.37 crore in March 2022.

    Vijaya Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2022.

    Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 380.50 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.30% returns over the last 6 months and -1.81% over the last 12 months.

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations118.33110.97113.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations118.33110.97113.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.2313.4117.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0419.2518.71
    Depreciation11.3220.2015.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.9734.6230.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.7723.4931.92
    Other Income4.533.723.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3027.2135.23
    Interest5.765.534.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5421.6830.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.5421.6830.93
    Tax8.625.527.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.9216.1623.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.9216.1623.47
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.641.582.30
    Diluted EPS2.631.582.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.641.582.30
    Diluted EPS2.631.582.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
