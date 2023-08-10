English
    Vijaya Diagnost Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore, up 15.99% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre are:

    Net Sales at Rs 121.05 crore in June 2023 up 15.99% from Rs. 104.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.20 crore in June 2023 up 50.16% from Rs. 17.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.83 crore in June 2023 up 26.15% from Rs. 42.67 crore in June 2022.

    Vijaya Diagnost EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.71 in June 2022.

    Vijaya Diagnost shares closed at 488.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.53% returns over the last 6 months and 37.40% over the last 12 months.

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations121.05120.99104.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations121.05120.99104.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.2915.5313.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8519.5319.48
    Depreciation12.4711.3614.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.7936.8331.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.6537.7525.72
    Other Income5.714.522.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3642.2728.49
    Interest5.885.774.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.4736.5023.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.4736.5023.72
    Tax9.098.776.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3827.7317.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3827.7317.56
    Minority Interest-0.18-0.23-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.2027.4917.45
    Equity Share Capital10.2110.2110.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.691.71
    Diluted EPS2.562.681.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.572.691.71
    Diluted EPS2.562.681.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:00 pm

