Vijaya Bank Q2 profit falls 24% to Rs 140cr; asset quality improves

Vijaya Bank has posted 24 percent fall in its Q2 (July-Sept) net profit at Rs 140 crore against Rs 185.5 crore in the same period last year.

Net interest income was up 15.6 percent at Rs 1,165.5 crore against Rs 1,008.4 crore, YoY.

The gross NPA of the company fell at 5.86 percent versus 6.19 percent, while net NPA at 3.81 percent versus 4.10 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute figure the company's gross NPA was down at Rs 7,557 crore against Rs 7,579 crore. The net NPA was down at Rs 4810.2 crore against Rs 4,903.9 crore, QoQ.

Provisions were down at Rs 588.6 crore against Rs 659.4 crore, QoQ and Rs 458.1 crore, YoY.

At 12:21 hrs Vijaya Bank was quoting at Rs 43.10, up Rs 2.50, or 6.16 percent.