Vijay Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 up 51.43% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.