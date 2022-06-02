Vijay Textiles Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, down 28.92% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in March 2022 down 28.92% from Rs. 8.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.35 crore in March 2022 up 51.43% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 up 101.46% from Rs. 7.56 crore in March 2021.
Vijay Textiles shares closed at 32.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.23% returns over the last 6 months and -13.86% over the last 12 months.
|Vijay Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.73
|8.75
|8.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.73
|8.75
|8.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.91
|1.76
|4.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|1.27
|0.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.92
|1.02
|3.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.66
|1.44
|1.98
|Depreciation
|1.32
|1.61
|1.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.90
|2.83
|5.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-1.19
|-9.15
|Other Income
|0.60
|6.22
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.21
|5.04
|-9.13
|Interest
|3.91
|3.17
|3.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.12
|1.86
|-12.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.12
|1.86
|-12.44
|Tax
|-0.77
|-1.34
|-3.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.35
|3.21
|-8.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.35
|3.21
|-8.97
|Equity Share Capital
|18.30
|18.31
|18.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|1.75
|-4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|1.75
|-4.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|1.75
|-4.86
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|1.75
|-4.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited