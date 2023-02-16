Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in December 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 109.17% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 33.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.