    Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore, up 12.85% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.87 crore in December 2022 up 12.85% from Rs. 8.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 159.19% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 109.17% from Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021.

    Vijay Textiles shares closed at 33.65 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.16% returns over the last 6 months and -21.29% over the last 12 months.

    Vijay Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.875.758.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.875.758.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.840.891.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.901.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.71-0.061.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.100.911.44
    Depreciation1.261.301.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.681.652.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.080.16-1.19
    Other Income0.210.006.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.870.165.04
    Interest0.803.193.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.67-3.031.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.67-3.031.86
    Tax-0.770.09-1.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.90-3.113.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.90-3.113.21
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-1.701.75
    Diluted EPS-1.04-1.701.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.04-1.701.75
    Diluted EPS-1.04-1.701.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm