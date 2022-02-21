Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore in December 2021 up 19.99% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021 up 173.64% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021 up 645.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.

Vijay Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2020.

Vijay Textiles shares closed at 41.85 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)