    Vijay Textiles Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore, up 19.99% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vijay Textiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.75 crore in December 2021 up 19.99% from Rs. 7.29 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2021 up 173.64% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.65 crore in December 2021 up 645.08% from Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2020.

    Vijay Textiles EPS has increased to Rs. 1.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.38 in December 2020.

    Vijay Textiles shares closed at 41.85 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Vijay Textiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.756.697.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.756.697.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.761.291.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.270.370.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.023.102.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.441.461.50
    Depreciation1.611.541.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.832.422.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.19-3.49-2.86
    Other Income6.220.300.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.04-3.20-2.83
    Interest3.173.854.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.86-7.05-7.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.86-7.05-7.31
    Tax-1.34-0.94-2.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.21-6.11-4.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.21-6.11-4.35
    Equity Share Capital18.3118.3118.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-3.34-2.38
    Diluted EPS1.75-3.34-2.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.75-3.34-2.38
    Diluted EPS1.75-3.34-2.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2022 09:00 am

