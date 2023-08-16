English
    Veto Switch Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Veto Switchgears and Cables are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore in June 2023 up 11.89% from Rs. 59.85 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2022.

    Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2022.

    Veto Switch shares closed at 121.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.

    Veto Switchgears and Cables
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.9684.1459.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.9684.1459.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.0433.7126.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.5820.3117.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.9912.53-4.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.414.594.69
    Depreciation0.760.660.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.126.776.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.075.578.80
    Other Income0.411.810.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.487.389.15
    Interest0.971.411.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.515.978.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.515.978.07
    Tax1.613.771.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.902.216.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.902.216.49
    Minority Interest-0.05-0.21-0.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.852.006.43
    Equity Share Capital19.1219.1219.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.561.153.40
    Diluted EPS2.561.153.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.561.153.40
    Diluted EPS2.561.153.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Results #Veto Switch #Veto Switchgears and Cables
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

