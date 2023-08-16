Veto Switch Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore in June 2023 up 11.89% from Rs. 59.85 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2023 down 24.59% from Rs. 6.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in June 2023 down 17.35% from Rs. 9.97 crore in June 2022.

Veto Switch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2022.

Veto Switch shares closed at 121.95 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.89% returns over the last 6 months and 21.22% over the last 12 months.