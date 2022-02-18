Veto Switch Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 71.42 crore, up 39.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.42 crore in December 2021 up 39.5% from Rs. 51.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2021 up 35.33% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.48 crore in December 2021 up 38.51% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2020.

Veto Switch EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in December 2020.

Veto Switch shares closed at 105.40 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)