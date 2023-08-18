VEDAVAAG System Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore, down 27.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.77 crore in June 2023 down 27.31% from Rs. 23.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2023 down 39.87% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2023 down 40.69% from Rs. 4.67 crore in June 2022.

VEDAVAAG System EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2022.

VEDAVAAG System shares closed at 48.92 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.