Vardhman Text Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,370.47 crore, down 8.94% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:Net Sales at Rs 2,370.47 crore in December 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 2,603.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 102.40 crore in December 2022 down 76.11% from Rs. 428.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 244.98 crore in December 2022 down 64.13% from Rs. 683.02 crore in December 2021.
Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 75.61 in December 2021.
|Vardhman Text shares closed at 310.60 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -37.32% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Textiles
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,370.47
|2,469.58
|2,603.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,370.47
|2,469.58
|2,603.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,411.17
|1,440.01
|1,377.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.03
|0.10
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|81.64
|-41.74
|-138.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|189.30
|191.78
|189.89
|Depreciation
|98.62
|98.77
|92.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|509.80
|521.51
|554.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.91
|259.15
|527.04
|Other Income
|66.45
|30.40
|63.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.36
|289.55
|590.66
|Interest
|20.61
|24.86
|21.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|125.75
|264.69
|569.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|125.75
|264.69
|569.18
|Tax
|30.63
|68.10
|147.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|95.12
|196.59
|422.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|95.12
|196.59
|422.18
|Minority Interest
|-3.02
|-2.01
|-2.92
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.30
|10.32
|9.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|102.40
|204.90
|428.59
|Equity Share Capital
|56.89
|56.88
|56.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.60
|7.20
|75.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.60
|7.20
|75.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.60
|6.91
|75.61
|Diluted EPS
|3.60
|7.20
|75.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited