Vardhman Poly Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.53 crore, down 47.54% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 135.53 163.14 258.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 135.53 163.14 258.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 122.67 139.76 174.54 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 36.24 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.60 5.08 4.96 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.39 11.69 13.08 Depreciation 2.74 2.90 3.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 14.24 21.86 26.84 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.91 -18.15 -0.52 Other Income 19.79 2.43 2.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.88 -15.72 1.60 Interest 12.83 12.69 12.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.05 -28.41 -10.41 Exceptional Items -- 20.52 -- P/L Before Tax 1.05 -7.89 -10.41 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.05 -7.89 -10.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.05 -7.89 -10.41 Equity Share Capital 22.29 22.29 22.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -3.54 -4.67 Diluted EPS 0.46 -3.54 -4.67 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.47 -3.54 -4.67 Diluted EPS 0.46 -3.54 -4.67 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited