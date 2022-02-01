Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore, up 26.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.16 crore in December 2021 up 26.31% from Rs. 80.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.99 crore in December 2021 down 32.64% from Rs. 14.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.07 crore in December 2021 down 32.36% from Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.84 in December 2020.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 62.50 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.88% returns over the last 6 months and 70.30% over the last 12 months.