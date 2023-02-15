Vama Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 45.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 5724.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 5.71 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.