Vama Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 45.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 45.06% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 down 5724.26% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 200% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021.
Vama Ind shares closed at 5.71 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.99% returns over the last 6 months and -48.47% over the last 12 months.
|Vama Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.85
|5.14
|1.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.85
|5.14
|1.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.95
|3.98
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.02
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.42
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.55
|0.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.57
|0.10
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|0.15
|0.43
|Interest
|0.22
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.08
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|-0.08
|0.01
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.76
|-0.08
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.76
|-0.08
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.01
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited