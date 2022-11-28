English
    Valecha Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in September 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 216.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 184.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

    Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)

    Valecha Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.8514.0053.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.8514.0053.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5112.94--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.03-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.191.541.34
    Depreciation0.130.130.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.190.6151.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.17-1.250.11
    Other Income0.690.841.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.48-0.411.50
    Interest0.080.020.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.56-0.431.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.56-0.431.34
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.56-0.431.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.56-0.431.34
    Equity Share Capital22.5322.5322.53
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.190.59
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.190.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.69-0.190.59
    Diluted EPS-0.69-0.190.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 11:11 pm