PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
India CFO Summit :Watch India's top CFOs reveal how to mitigate financial risks and maintain business continuity on November 24, 2020 at 12pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

VA Tech WABAG reports Q2 standalone net at Rs 8.02 crore

For the half year ending September 30, 2020, the company reported standalone profits at Rs 12.10 crore against Rs 37.85 crore registered a year ago.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Water treatment player VA Tech WABAG Ltd has clocked standalone profits for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 at Rs 8.02 crore. For the quarter ending September 30, 2019, VA Tech WABAG had recorded standalone profits at Rs 17.95 crore, the city based company said in a BSE filing on Wednesday.

For the half year ending September 30, 2020, the company reported standalone profits at Rs 12.10 crore against Rs 37.85 crore registered a year ago.

In a statement, VA Tech WABAG said the order book for the half year ending September 30, 2020 stood at Rs 10,596 crore, which includes framework contracts.

Close

Commenting on financial performance, company Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "our performance is satisfying considering that we are witnessing progressive revival of economic activities across overseas."

related news

"Our Indian projects, which were slowed down due to the pandemic restrictions in Q1 and part of Q2, have also commenced ramping up and we expect to reach normal operating levels in the second half of this fiscal", he said.

Total income on a standalone basis stood at Rs 354.49 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 446.86 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the half year ending September 30, 2020.

Standalone total income slipped to Rs 637.20 crore from Rs 771.61 crore registered a year ago, the statement said.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #Business #Results #VA Tech WABAG Ltd

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.