V2 Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 down 21.98% from Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.57 crore in December 2022 down 0.78% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.
V2 Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.
|V2 Retail shares closed at 86.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|239.66
|194.51
|238.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|239.66
|194.51
|238.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|128.92
|135.94
|121.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|29.07
|9.35
|41.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.80
|20.79
|17.51
|Depreciation
|16.82
|14.95
|14.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.60
|21.11
|19.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.45
|-7.62
|24.29
|Other Income
|2.30
|0.92
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.75
|-6.71
|25.33
|Interest
|10.22
|10.95
|8.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.53
|-17.65
|16.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.53
|-17.65
|16.37
|Tax
|3.23
|-4.26
|4.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.30
|-13.39
|11.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.30
|-13.39
|11.92
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.70
|-3.89
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|-3.89
|3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.70
|-3.89
|3.48
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|-3.89
|3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited