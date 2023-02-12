English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V2 Retail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.30 crore in December 2022 down 21.98% from Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.57 crore in December 2022 down 0.78% from Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021.
    V2 Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.48 in December 2021.V2 Retail shares closed at 86.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.
    V2 Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.66194.51238.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.66194.51238.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods128.92135.94121.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.079.3541.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.8020.7917.51
    Depreciation16.8214.9514.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6021.1119.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.45-7.6224.29
    Other Income2.300.921.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.75-6.7125.33
    Interest10.2210.958.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.53-17.6516.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.53-17.6516.37
    Tax3.23-4.264.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.30-13.3911.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.30-13.3911.92
    Equity Share Capital34.3934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.70-3.893.48
    Diluted EPS2.69-3.893.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.70-3.893.48
    Diluted EPS2.69-3.893.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited