Uttam Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 460.05 crore, down 24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 460.05 crore in June 2023 down 24% from Rs. 605.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2023 down 17.63% from Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 77.70 crore in June 2022.

Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.86 in June 2022.

Uttam Sugar shares closed at 349.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.61% returns over the last 6 months and 29.29% over the last 12 months.