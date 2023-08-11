English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Uttam Sugar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 460.05 crore, down 24% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Uttam Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 460.05 crore in June 2023 down 24% from Rs. 605.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.97 crore in June 2023 down 17.63% from Rs. 37.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.19 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 77.70 crore in June 2022.

    Uttam Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.86 in June 2022.

    Uttam Sugar shares closed at 349.80 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.61% returns over the last 6 months and 29.29% over the last 12 months.

    Uttam Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations460.05527.42605.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations460.05527.42605.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials329.19766.62310.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.040.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.74-431.95141.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.5929.4627.92
    Depreciation9.379.168.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.5451.5450.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.10102.5567.05
    Other Income1.722.701.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.82105.2568.78
    Interest17.5111.9518.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3193.3050.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.3193.3050.70
    Tax10.3423.3013.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.9770.0037.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.9770.0037.60
    Equity Share Capital38.1438.1438.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1218.359.86
    Diluted EPS8.1218.359.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1218.359.86
    Diluted EPS8.1218.359.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 05:00 pm

