Unitech Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 3.01% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 1498.28% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2023 down 971.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.
Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.77 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.
|Unitech International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.26
|5.06
|5.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.26
|5.06
|5.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.24
|3.62
|0.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.45
|0.90
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.32
|0.22
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.40
|0.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.60
|0.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.68
|-0.68
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.06
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.65
|-0.62
|0.49
|Interest
|0.39
|0.73
|0.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.04
|-1.35
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.04
|-1.35
|-0.26
|Tax
|-0.14
|--
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.91
|-1.35
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.91
|-1.35
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|10.10
|10.10
|10.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.93
|-1.35
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.93
|-1.35
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.93
|-1.35
|-0.55
|Diluted EPS
|-8.93
|-1.35
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited