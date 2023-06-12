Unitech Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 3.01% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 1498.28% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2023 down 971.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.77 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.