    Unitech Inter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore, down 3.01% Y-o-Y

    June 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unitech International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 3.01% from Rs. 5.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2023 down 1498.28% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.84 crore in March 2023 down 971.11% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2022.

    Unitech Inter shares closed at 6.77 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.69% returns over the last 6 months and 20.89% over the last 12 months.

    Unitech International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.265.065.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.265.065.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.243.620.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.450.902.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.320.220.42
    Depreciation0.810.400.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.600.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.68-0.680.37
    Other Income0.030.060.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.65-0.620.49
    Interest0.390.730.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.04-1.35-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.04-1.35-0.26
    Tax-0.14--0.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.91-1.35-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.91-1.35-0.56
    Equity Share Capital10.1010.1010.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.93-1.35-0.55
    Diluted EPS-8.93-1.35--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.93-1.35-0.55
    Diluted EPS-8.93-1.35--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 12, 2023 10:11 am